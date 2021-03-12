As You Spring Forward Your Clock, State Fire Marshal Encourages Testing Your Smoke Alarm

As your set your clocks ahead one hour this weekend, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) is encouraging people to also change out their smoke alarm batteries.

Kevin Sehlmeyer, a Michigan state fire marshal, says testing your fire alarms to make sure they are working properly increases your chance of surviving a home fire.

He says last year michigan saw a 13 percent increase in the number of fatal fires as compared to 2019.

In that 13 percent, were predominantly over the age of 60.

“So we would ask folks that as they spring forward and they change their clocks and they change the batteries in their smoke alarms if that’s needed, that they are also checking in on elderly family members to make sure that’s happening at their houses as well,” says Sehlmeyer.

LARA says people should also test their carbon monoxide detectors at least once a month to make sure they are working properly.