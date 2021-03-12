Adopt-A-Pet: Ariel & Missy

Ariel is a 2-year-old cat and was an owner surrender due to no fault of her own. This sweet girl is very friendly and would love to be a part of your family. She enjoys the laid-back life and snuggles.

The beautiful Missy is currently looking for her forever home. Missy is a very friendly and playful girl who would love to play in the yard with you and go on adventures. However; she does need to be adopted into a home without cats.

If you are interested in Ariel or Missy, you can submit an online application from the Missaukee Humane Society here.