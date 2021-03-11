War Memorial Hospital Administers 290 Vaccines on Drummond Island

In an effort to continue hitting rural areas, War Memorial Hospital took to Drummond Island to distribute almost 300 vaccines.

Emergency Director with the hospital Austin Conway says there’s a lot of preparation when it comes to vaccinating on an island. “We have to coordinate with the ferry also monitor the weather closely to make sure we don’t have any wasted vaccines,” he sai d. “We pull the vaccine out we only have 12 hours to pull it out and then 6 hours to draw it up so there’s a lot of logistics behind the scenes that go into planning for the vaccination clinics.

The hospital is handing out 70 first doses of the Moderna vaccine and 220 second doses. Thomas Gellis said it’s a relief to be fully vaccinated. “I’m a master plumber and there isn’t any of my cabins where the people don’t come from somewhere else,” he said. “It’s a nervous thing. You got to do service work you have to always ask the people if you have an issue. Just makes your day a little longer.”

Not including Thursday’s clinic, so far 57 percent of the Chippewa County population ages 65 and up have received at least one dose, bringing the number to 24 percent for the whole county.