Travel Agencies See Rise in Spring Break Vacations, Health Departments Recommend Safe Travel

The Benzie Leelanau District Health Department says they’ve been receiving calls asking questions about the safest way to travel over spring break.

Medical director for the department, Dr Joshua Meyerson says, “We all want to relax and have a great time and I get that. But you still really need to think and be cautious and travel safely. It’s not so much where you go but how you go.”

Even though the CDC recommends against traveling, the Benzie Leelanau District Health Department put together a checklist of what those looking to travel should do.

Dr. Meyerson says, “It’s really important for those seven to ten days before travel to be extra cautious and reduce your exposure to others outside of your household.”

He also recommends getting tested for COVID.

“A negative test doesn’t eliminate your risk. It doesn’t give you a free pass but it certainly give you some good information that at least at the time of the test you weren’t unknowingly infectious,” says Dr. Meyerson.

The Travel Authority says their clients are wanting to head to warmer beaches.

They say many of their clients are looking book trips at resorts in places like Mexico.

Travel Authority agent, Kay Long says, “90% of my clientele are headed to Mexico this year. Mexico and some to Florida. It’s a lots of families, lots of seniors who had their vaccine.”

Agents say their customers are as confident in travel as they are.

Long says, “The protocol that the airlines and the tour companies, and most importantly these resorts, especially the all inclusive resorts, have in place make me very comfortable that my clients are going to be safe.”

Benzie-Leelanau Health Department says if you do travel, you should quarantine for at least a week.