Thousands Lose Power in Northern Michigan

Multiple smaller outages across counties have added up to more than 7,500 without power in Northern Michigan Thursday morning.

And that number will likely keep rising until later tonight, when winds start to die down. Follow our Doppler Weather Team for more on weather in Northern Michigan.

The largest outage is in Isabella County, with more than 1,600 without power. Shepherd Public Schools is closed because of the outage there. Buses are picking kids up around 11:30 a.m. to take them home.

Chippewa is close with more than 1,100. Mackinac, and Otsego counties report outages are affecting just under 1,000 in each county. Cheboygan and Alpena’s outages are affecting about 700 each.

And more than a dozen other counties are reporting smaller outages with around 200 or less affected.

For real-time updates on power outages, visit this Michigan power outage map.

If your power is out, contact your power provider for an estimated restoration time. Consumers Energy has a map that provides estimated restoration times. And on their website, they warn high winds could accompany outages on Thursday.