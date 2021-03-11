The Pandemic: A Year of Change

Politics & COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic forced political leaders, both at the state and federal level to react to a crisis nobody saw coming and hadn’t seen before. What followed was a year of collaboration that turned to contention.

“It might’ve exposed a wound. Like if you scratch it, it makes it worse and I think some of the pandemic brought out some of the worst in people, unfortunately,” said State Senator Jim Ananich of Flint.

Whether it be Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the legislature in Lansing or Congress in Washington DC, COVID shed new light on the weaknesses in our preparation and reaction to a pandemic. What needs to change to be stronger post-pandemic than we were even before.

RELATED: Coronavirus Crisis: Death Toll Rises in Washington State, Pres. Trump Pledges $100,000

RELATED: What to Expect As Voters Hit In-Person Precincts on Election Day

RELATED: President Trump Tweets About Shutting Down Coronavirus Relief Negotiations

RELATED: Wexford Co. Clerk Explains What to Do If You’re Quarantined and Still Need to Vote