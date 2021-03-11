The Pandemic: A Year of Change

One year ago, we learned the State of Michigan confirmed its first two positive coronavirus cases.

While Michigan watched election results pour in on that Tuesday night, many of us were thrown off guard by the governor making the prime-time announcement.

Like many of you, we were not personally prepared for the 365 days that would follow.

The last year came with a lot of loss.

From the more than 15,000 Michiganders who lost their lives to COVID-19, to the thousands of businesses that had to close their doors permanently.

It has not been easy.

However, Michiganders are tough.

The pandemic forced businesses, educators and families to make adjustments.

It highlighted racial inequalities in our healthcare systems, and the need for more accessible broadband internet in our rural communities.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that change is constant no matter the situation.

We want to look back on the last 365 days and the changes they brought to the state of Michigan.

