The Pandemic: A Year of Change

Small Business Impact

From the initial stay at home order in the Spring by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, to current orders by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, small businesses have had to persevere this past year.

The pandemic created financial uncertainty for many small business owners. In part one we talked to a salon stylist in Benzonia about what it was like to put down his scissors for months during the first Stay at Home Order. We also talked to a gym and retail store owner about how they had to adapt to changing restrictions.

However, not all small businesses suffered during the pandemic. Local grocery stores and outdoor recreation soared. In part two, we talked to Paddle Sports Factory Outlet and Peacock LTD about how they couldn’t keep products on the shelves.

In part three, we go back to the fall of 2020 when restaurants and entertainment venues were forced to close indoors for the second time. The owner of Old Hamlin’s restaurant in Ludington says he had to take out money in his retirement fund in order to keep his restaurant in the family for another 75 years. The Ramsdell Theater in Manistee had to lay off employees in order to preserve the historic landmark. In part three we also talk to the Manistee Area Chamber of Commerce on how they worked to help small businesses stay afloat through grants.

In part four, we conclude the small businesses special with a quote from each of our small business owners on what they’re looking forward to in 2021. Most of them said more open signs and taking off the masks!

RELATED: Small Businesses Face Closures as COVID-19 Restrictions Stay In Place

RELATED: Downtown Day Brings Petoskey Shoppers into Small Businesses

RELATED: Northern Michigan Small Businesses Seeing Fewer Customers Amid Coronavirus Concerns & Closures