The Pandemic: A Year of Change

Fighting COVID-19

Few people can tell the story of this virus better than those who spent days, weeks and months fighting it.

So much of this pandemic has been measured by numbers, the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of recoveries.

But behind each of those numbers is a life with a story.

For Robert Woonacott, Doug Galer and Dale Wilson, the story of the last year has been told hooked up to a ventilator, hours of physical therapy and finally the joy of coming home.

Robert Woonacott’s battle with the virus began in early fall

“It was like in September, I was at work and I was getting a cold. I got home and said to Jody, I think we out to go get tested, and she said I think we ought to do it now let’s not wait,” said Robert.

After getting tested, Robert’s wife Jody says by the time they got back to their home in Grand Haven, it was clear Robert needed to go to the hospital.

“As soon as they pick us up we got to Mercy Health, but they’re putting a respirator on him in the ambulance,” recalled Jody.

Robert would spend six weeks in a medically induced coma and 140 days total in the hospital, including rehab at Mary Free Bed.

Robert is now home, but says he regrets not taking the virus more seriously.

“In my mind I thought it was just a fluke. I thought if I got it I was going to have the flu, headaches maybe and all this other stuff. When I got it and I woke up and they told me it was because if COVID, it took both my legs and my left arm, and I almost died there times,” said Robert.

Doug Galer of Gaylord did take the virus seriously, working as an EMT in Otsego County.

“We all kind of had that idea of that it wasn’t a matter of if, but a matter of when, but I never expected it this seriousness of it, I didn’t expect it to be that bad,” said Doug.

Doug started noticing chills one night while at work, the first signs of what would turn into a week’s long fight for his life, and then weeks of recovery at Mary Free Bed, working to re-learn many of the tasks we take for granted, all with his wife Kellie by his side.

“When he left, I wasn’t really sure if he was coming home, he was pretty gray looking. In four weeks they got him walking, taking, and functioning, and making grilled cheese sandwiches and they did a great job of getting him a quality if life,” said Kellie.

Life after COVID is just beginning for Dale Wilson.

He left his home in Sault Ste. Marie to go to deer camp in November and started noticing symptoms a few days later.

“It’s a horrible, it’s way worse than anything, I wondered why everybody was dying from it, and now I know, and just since I been in here, I’ve lost some close friends out of the Sault that have gotten it and didn’t make it,” said Dale.

Dale spent 28 days on a ventilator and more than 100 days in the hospital. Dale finally returned home March 5th.

“It’s something I’ve never seen. I’ve never been that sick. I’ve and some back operations, and knees, but for this here, it’s just like it’s totally, totally something different, it’s like a killer waiting for you,” said Dale.

“The doctors and nurses at Northern Michigan, Accession Borgess, Mary Free Bed have been totally great with letting me know what’s going on, how Dale is doing,” said Dale’s wife Janice.

These three men have all shared different but difficult battles with the coronavirus and despite being home from the hospital, the effects of those battles still linger.

“If you look at this shirt, this shirt is huge on me. I lost 100 pounds when I was in the hospital and that’s the one thing I noticed the most. For me the hardest part right now is the realization of how my legs were taken, and I had to learn how to walk all over again,” said Robert.

“I’m fatigued. Just like a constant, I can do things, but as I start doing them I find I have to slow down. It’s a weird feeling because I can’t explain it,” said Doug.

“It was like I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s like you walk three feet and you walk two miles. It just bears you down, it’s like it sucks every bit of energy out of you,” said Dale.

But they say there is hope, both for getting better and ending the pandemic that’s forever changed their lives.

“They work you hard, but it’s for your own good, and they keep pushing you, and they keep telling you, you have to go. And it really helps,” said Dale.“It affects young and old, and I would say the message is don’t take any chances,” said Robert.

“There’s enough good people out there, they know what they’re doing, science. I’ve just got to have faith in people, faith got us through this, so faith is going to get us through the entirety of it,” said Doug.