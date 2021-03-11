Stand Up for Great Lakes Holds Virtual Silent Auction

Stand Up for Great Lakes has the goal of cleaning up Michigan’s Great Lakes, but they are only able to do so with help from the community.

This year they are holding their third annual silent auction virtually.

The auction raffles off prizes and experiences from local Traverse City businesses.

All of the proceeds go towards educating the community about the Great Lakes.

Auction organizer, Megan Morris, says, “We thrive on our community here and the support that we’ve received is just— I don’t even know how to explain the feeling. It’s just really great to know through these trying times we can still lean on our support system, which is our community.”

The silent auction goes live tomorrow at 4 p.m until 8 p.m.

Admittance to the auction is $5.

For the link to the auction, click here.