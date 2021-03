Sheridan Man Killed in Crash, Law Enforcement Investigates

Deputies say a 42-year-old Sheridan man is dead after his car was discovered in a ditch around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Department says the driver lost control on Sessions Road and hit a tree near Townhall Road. He died at the scene.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.