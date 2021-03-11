Sheridan Man Arrested in Montcalm Co. Fled Police Multiple Times

A 22-year-old Sheridan man was arrested in Montcalm County after fleeing from state troopers multiple times and pointing a gun at them.

The man, who was on parole for several felony warrants, fled from Michigan State Police Wednesday morning.

After troopers located him, he fled from them again in his vehicle.

State police laid stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s tires, and it came to a stop in a private driveway on Muskrat Road.

The man left his vehicle, and troopers followed him on foot.

He pointed a gun at troopers as he ran but didn’t fire. They finally caught and arrested the man without injury.