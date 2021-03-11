Popular Reading Program in the U.P. Successfully Adjusts to Current COVID-19 Restrictions All Thanks to Volunteers

We are 11 days into March, and that means 11 days into National Reading Month for the United Way. But, with the COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the usual format for reading to the children had to be adjusted.

The United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula is reading via computer to the kids. Volunteers from Lake State to the Coast Guard and others have taken time out to joyfully read a variety of books.

“So far, I think I have scheduled up to the 17th, and so I still have people weekly volunteering,” says David Brey from United Way. “Seeing and enjoying someone that brings that book to life. It inspires them to pick up the book and read it themselves. So far, it has very positive feedback and an amazing response from volunteers wanting to do it”.

If you would like to volunteer in this unique, virtual, reading program, we have all the information here.