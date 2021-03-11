PACENorth Looking to Fill Open Positions

PACENorth in Grand Traverse County and they’re looking to fill more positions.

They say they’re growing faster than expected.

PACE was projected to reach 80 participants by the end of the year, but now they expect to hit that number by April.

They’re looking to fill bus driver, social worker and nursing aid positions.

PACE received money from Michigan’s GoingPro talent fund to cover the cost of the training for the certified nursing aid positions.

“It’s particularly important now with people losing their jobs in the hospitality and retail business. This is a great opportunity for people who may want to explore a different career. Typically if you were to go after your certified nurse aide certificate, it could cost you $2,000 to do that,” said Community Outreach Director Lori Wells.

PACE is also looking to fill care giver and administrative positions.