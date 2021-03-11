Northern Michigan Women in Law Enforcement

Law enforcement officers take the pledge “To Protect and Serve.” But some would like to see more women taking that oath.

March is Women’s History Month – and we wanted to know about the women in law enforcement careers. Michigan State Police are seeing fewer females choosing careers in law enforcement. State Police say just 9 of the 55 graduates from last week’s Trooper Recruit School are women – and they’re trying to change that.

9&10 met with a State Trooper and a local sheriff’s deputy to find out what led them down this career path.

Michigan State Police Trooper Kristina Droste works for the Gaylord Post. “As a soon as that tiny little hint of an idea entered my mind of joining law enforcement, it was something I couldn’t deny. And I just felt really called to the profession.”

Trooper Droste says her past exposure to law enforcement professionals was in inspiration. “Before I joined the State Police I was a prosecutor in Antrim County. And when I worked there as a prosecutor I saw the amazing, inspiring, incredibly work, truthfully, of the law enforcement officers I worked with. That is what really inspired me to consider law enforcement.”

She wanted to be involved in helping people immediately – instead of waiting until a case ends up in court. “As a prosecutor you don’t get involved until you receive a report from the police officer. So you’re behind the eight-ball already. You’re already days, sometimes weeks or months behind when a victim has come forward and said I’m ready to talk about this. As a police officer, they call 911 and you respond. So you’re their immediate first line of help. And that’s what I wanted to be.”

Trooper Droste says she feels like being a trooper is a calling. “They are truly out there helping people every day. No matter what the circumstances are or consequences are that’s what they are here to do every day and I wanted to join them.”

She says it’s important for women to have a presence. “I saw a need for women in law-enforcement. I saw how few women are in the field. And I think part of it was, you know, ‘hey I can do this.’ It’s challenging and I like that. And I wanted to meet that challenge.”

Relating to victims is one place Trooper Droste feels having a woman available is especially important. “For example, a victim I think, I would be more comfortable with a female. When we’re talking about someone who’s been through a traumatic experience like sexual assault or repeated domestic violence, if there’s one thing that small they can make them more comfortable in reporting, then I think we owe it to them to at least try to give them that, if we can.”

Of course, cities, villages, and county sheriff’s offices have women in the ranks as well. Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ashley VanSloten agrees that women can serve a valuable role in law enforcement. “A lot of the times there are some victims who would rather speak to a female deputy or female officer … they find it – maybe – easier to talk to a female versus a male about whether it’s a sexual assault or domestic assaults.”

Deputy VanSloten serves in Kalkaska County, where she started in Corrections after graduating from the police academy. She’s now a road deputy. “Law and crime always interested me.” Deputy VanSloten knows there’s a stereotype about the career. “Being a cop is for boys. It’s for guys. Women don’t have a place in law enforcement. A lot of people will say… law enforcement is for guys. It’s a male career. But I disagree.”

“You see little girls kind of looking and saying ‘Hi. I want to be a police officer someday.’ It’s kind of encouraging to hear that little girls still do look up to police and women in law enforcement.”

She says there are challenges in a male-dominated career, but it’s rewarding. “I feel like sometimes you do as a woman in law enforcement have to prove that you will go to those calls the same as a man will.”

Trooper Droste says it’s great to see other women putting on the uniform – no matter which department they represent. “It makes me very excited. I think with all law enforcement we share a bond… We’re on the same team, we’re fighting the same fight.” She adds, “It does immediately create a bond. It makes me thrilled to see women enter this field.” Deputy VanSloten sees it too. “There’s definitely a bond… we’re few and far between.”

Both also agree that diversity is important in the ranks. Deputy VanSloten says, “Everyone does bring something different to the table. We all have different personalities. We each handle things differently. Not saying one way is wrong or better than the other, but we do all have our own way of doing things and how we all police.”

Trooper Droste adds, “I think a lot of women don’t see it as a future profession when they’re growing up and thinking about what they want to do. I think we are shortchanging ourselves as a field. Women bring a lot of different tools to the field. And everybody has their unique qualities that make them a wonderful police officer. I think that having more women with more diverse backgrounds helps all of us learn how to adapt to every different situation that we face.”

Right now, about 15% of State Police applicants are women. “I am the only female trooper at the post, for now. But we hope to change that,” Trooper Droste says. MSP is setting a goal of increasing the number of females to 20% percent of the overall trooper applicant pool. “Our goal is just to make sure we are reaching a diverse group of people. And saying, ‘you too can be a police officer.’”

To see more about the Michigan State Police and check out their video series on Women in MSP Careers, Click Here.