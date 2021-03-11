Northern Michigan Health Departments Discuss Vaccine Demographics

As the vaccine rollout continues, we’re taking a look at some of the numbers across the state that give us a better idea of who’s getting vaccinated and where.

The nearly 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by the state have helped vaccinate roughly half the state’s population 65 and older, one of the first groups targeted in the state’s vaccine rollout.

“I think our highest rates are in those over the age of 65 because after we got through our 1A health care workers, and also some our educators, we’ve really been concentrating on making sure our seniors are offered and protected with the vaccine,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

Local health departments are now working to reach those 65 and older who still haven’t received their vaccine.

“We are moving forward with some additional strategies like targeted mailings to everyone 60 and older in the community, working with our senior services and making sure that those who have frequent contact with seniors are armed with the information they need to assist with getting their appointments scheduled,” said Lisa Peacock, Health Officer with the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.

About a quarter of the state’s women compared to just 17 percent of the state’s men have also received the vaccine, and some of the highest vaccination rates are in northern Michigan counties. The state would like to reach a vaccination rate of 70 percent of everyone 16 and older.

“To actually be vaccinating to have vaccine, that light at the end of the tunnel, it’s actually improved staff morale, especially those over 75, they are so happy and excited to get that vaccine. We need to keep working and keep those numbers going up higher. The more shots we can get in arms the sooner we’ll be through with this,” said Steve Hall, Health Officer with the Central Michigan District Health Department.