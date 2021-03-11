National Breakfast Week: Shanthi Appelö with Blue Cross Blue Shield Shares Four Ingredient Pancake in a Blender Recipe

We’re celebrating National Breakfast Week with a simple four-ingredient pancake in a blender recipe.  A registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelö walks usPancake 1 through the recipe that is perfect for an individual or family on the go.

Shanthi also stresses the importance of making breakfast a part of your daily routine and why nutrient-dense meals are always the best, especially those with fiber.

4-ingredient Pancake in a Blender

Ingredients

  • 1 banana
  • 1/2 cup old fashioned oats, uncooked
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup milk

Instructions

  1. Separate yolk from egg white and save or discard.
  2. Combine all ingredients in blender.
  3. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and spray with oil.
  4. Pour 1/3 cup of pancake mixture into pan and let cook or 2-3 minutes or until golden brown, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side.
  5. Serve with fresh cut fruit and a dollop of Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Information, recipe makes about 4 pancakes and serves 2

Calories 204| Fat 4g | Carbohydrates 33g (Sugar 14g) (Fiber 4g)| Protein 9g

For a link to Blue Cross Blue Shield, a Healthier Michigan, and the four-ingredient recipe for the pancake in a blender click here.

