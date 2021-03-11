National Breakfast Week: Shanthi Appelö with Blue Cross Blue Shield Shares Four Ingredient Pancake in a Blender Recipe

We’re celebrating National Breakfast Week with a simple four-ingredient pancake in a blender recipe. A registered dietician with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Shanthi Appelö walks us through the recipe that is perfect for an individual or family on the go.

Shanthi also stresses the importance of making breakfast a part of your daily routine and why nutrient-dense meals are always the best, especially those with fiber.

4-ingredient Pancake in a Blender

Ingredients

1 banana

1/2 cup old fashioned oats, uncooked

1 egg white

1 cup milk

Instructions

Separate yolk from egg white and save or discard. Combine all ingredients in blender. Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat and spray with oil. Pour 1/3 cup of pancake mixture into pan and let cook or 2-3 minutes or until golden brown, flip and cook for 1 minute on the other side. Serve with fresh cut fruit and a dollop of Greek yogurt.

Nutrition Information, recipe makes about 4 pancakes and serves 2

Calories 204| Fat 4g | Carbohydrates 33g (Sugar 14g) (Fiber 4g)| Protein 9g

For a link to Blue Cross Blue Shield, a Healthier Michigan, and the four-ingredient recipe for the pancake in a blender click here.