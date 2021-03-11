MTM On The Road: Sign Up for the Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K in Traverse City

Grab your lucky socks and sign up for the 11th Annual Leapin’ Leprechaun 5K in Traverse City.

This year they will be kicking it off virtually and you can still register to join!

Wear everything green you own and post your picture on social media for your chance to win the costume contest.

Tag the Leapin’ Leprechaun on Facebook and hashtag LL5k on Instagram to be entered!

The event starts March 13 and you can participate until March 31.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us all the details of this race and telling us more about St. Patrick’s Day fun in Traverse City.