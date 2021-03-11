More Migrant Children Arriving At U.S.-Mexico Border

There is a growing number of migrant children arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Under a new pandemic health rule, families are being turned away but not unaccompanied children.

The Biden administration says they’re trying to work out a more “effective and humane system” at the border.

Data shows that as of Monday, 3,200 unaccompanied children were in border control custody.

Republicans say the Biden administration’s new immigration policies are the reason for the influx.

A group of House Republicans is planning a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas next week.