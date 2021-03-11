Michigan House Sends 2nd DUI Expungement Bill to Senate
The Michigan House approved a bill that would allow people with one DUI to ask a judge to set aside their conviction.
The measure now heads to the Senate.
In the previous legislative session, the Senate and House passed the bill. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer let it die without signing it.
Whitmer’s office has not yet commented on the latest effort.
Drunk driving violations that caused death or serious injury to another person would not be eligible.