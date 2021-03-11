Michigan Health Officials Report 2,091 New Coronavirus Cases, 23 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,091 new cases of the coronavirus and 23 additional COVID-19 deaths. Sixteen of those deaths were identified during a vital records review.

In total, Michigan has reached 603,375 cases and 15,729 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recoveries number 549,881 as of March 5. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

