Mass Vaccine Clinics Move Offsite: District Health Department #10

This weekend District Health Department #10 is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all 10 counties to accommodate the larger group of eligible vaccine recipients.

Department #10 covers Wexford, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, and Oceana counties.

Clinics are Friday and Saturday by appointment only. No walk-ins.

The department says if you are already scheduled for an appointment Friday or Saturday, take note of the list below to determine where your clinic will be.

The department is vaccinating adults who are at least 50-years-old. You can make an appointment online here. The health departments says seniors without access to the internet should ask for help from family, friends, and neighbors to schedule an appointment.

If there are no times available when you select the date, then the clinic is full.

COUNTY  FRIDAY, MARCH 12  SATURDAY, MARCH 13 
Crawford DHD#10 Office Grayling Fire Department
Kalkaska DHD#10 Office Birch Street Elementary
Lake DHD#10 Office Baldwin Elementary
Manistee DHD#10 Office VFW Manistee
Mason DHD#10 Office Mason Central High School
Mecosta FSU-Wink Arena FSU-Wink Arena
Missaukee DHD#10 Office Lake City Schools
Newaygo NCRECA-Fremont NCRECA-Fremont
Oceana DHD#10 Office Shelby High School
Wexford Wexford Transit Authority DHD#10 Office

 

