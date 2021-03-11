Mass Vaccine Clinics Move Offsite: District Health Department #10

This weekend District Health Department #10 is hosting offsite mass vaccination clinics in all 10 counties to accommodate the larger group of eligible vaccine recipients.

Department #10 covers Wexford, Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, and Oceana counties.

Clinics are Friday and Saturday by appointment only. No walk-ins.

The department says if you are already scheduled for an appointment Friday or Saturday, take note of the list below to determine where your clinic will be.

The department is vaccinating adults who are at least 50-years-old. You can make an appointment online here. The health departments says seniors without access to the internet should ask for help from family, friends, and neighbors to schedule an appointment.

If there are no times available when you select the date, then the clinic is full.