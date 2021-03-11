Married in the Mitten: Meggison Tents & Events

When it comes to planning your wedding, you can forget the chairs, tables and even tent or tents. These are the key staples when it comes to the structure of the big day and although these items aren’t always at the top of your list, it’s always best to go with a business you can trust and rely on.

That’s why during Married in the Mitten we’re talking with family owned, Meggison Tents & Events based in Traverse City.

Stacy Horn with Juniper & Lace Events introduces us to one of the owners and explains what we can expect as far as planning goes.

To see the full interview check out the video posted above.

For a direct link to Meggison Tents & Events and to schedule a consultation click here.