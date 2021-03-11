M-30 Bridge in Gladwin C. Reopens After Catastrophic Flood Last Spring

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reopened the M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River in Gladwin County.

For the first time in nearly a year, commuters were able to drive across the bridge destroyed in the floods last spring.

In May of 2020, a historic flood swept through the area breaking two dams and multiple bridges in Gladwin and Midland county.

“I’m glad to see something get going,” says Larry Walker, a resident of Gladwin County.

Before the flood, Walker says he used the M-30 bridge on a regular basis, helping him get from his house on the north side to cities on the south like Sanford and Midland.

After the flood, Walker says, “I couldn’t, I had to go all the way up to 61 to go anywhere, I was pretty well landlocked for a while.”

Now, he can’t wait to hit the road… “It’ll save a lot of road time,” says Walker.

On Thursday morning, emergency vehicles led the way for excited commuters like Walker to cross the bridge.

Robert North, emergency manager for Gladwin County, says, “This is good for commerce, it’s good for individuals who are going about their daily business, emergency response situations, it’s just good all the way around. It’s a nice to have a good day.”

MDOT says it’s been a long journey, but they’re excited to finally see cars back on the bridge.

MDOT Bay Region Engineer Robert Ranck Jr. says, “About 10 months ago we had a long step ahead of us, this was the worst one out of all of the bridges. It took us the longest time to get designed and put in.

Ranck says the M-30 bridge is just a temporary structure. MDOT plans to build a permanent one in a couple of years.

“Hopefully this is a first step in getting everything back to normal,” says Ranck.