Jobs Report: Number of Americans Applying for Unemployment Falls

The number of people filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to 712,000.

That is the lowest total since early November, showing that fewer employers are cutting jobs.

This comes as coronavirus cases are dropping and is a sign the economy is starting to improve.

But many businesses are still feeling the pressure, 936 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

And that trend extends to Michigan, about 10,300 Michiganders filed for jobless aid last week.

Compare that to the week before—about 1,200 fewer claims than the last week of February.