Japan Marks 10th Anniversary of Tsunami, Power Plant Disaster

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan and caused a nuclear disaster.

In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake set off a massive tsunami that destroyed towns on the coast and far inland.

The tsunami also hit the Fukushima power plant and caused a nuclear meltdown.

More than 18,000 people died in the catastrophe. 10 years later, thousands of people are still unable to return to their homes due to the devastation.

Japan’s emperor and prime minister want the country to observe a moment of silence at 2:46 p.m. on Thursday, the exact time the earthquake started.