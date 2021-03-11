House Passes Gun Background Check Bill on to Senate

A bill on gun sales background checks has apparently risen from the dead in the Senate.

The House passed the measure Thursday and it now in the Senate for consideration.

The legislation would close the private gun sale loophole by expanding background checks between private parties.

It would also ban transfers unless a licensed gun dealer, manufacturer or importer first takes possession of the firearm for a background check.

This would not apply to certain transfers, like a gift between spouses.

The house approved the bill by a 227-203 vote.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says he’s not sure if the bill has the 60 votes needed to pass the bill.