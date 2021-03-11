Hook & Hunting: Turkey Hunting Season

Spring turkey hunting season is coming up quickly here in Michigan.

A drawing took place March 1 for hunters who applied for turkey licenses in January.

All remaining licenses are able to be purchased over the counter starting March 15.

Jays Sporting Goods in Clare sells blinds, calls, decoys, and everything else needed for turkey hunting.

They say that last year they saw an uptick in license and gear sales, and are expecting the same this year.

“There was a huge uptick in license sales I think people were off work and found a renewed interest to get out there and had time to do it. That’s carrying over to this year maybe we got some new turkey hunters last year who got into it for the first time but now they’re really serious. They had such a blast they were successful, now there’s some more gear they want to get to go with that,” said Bill Hahn, Hunting Buyer.

Spring turkey hunting season begins April 17 and runs until June 7.