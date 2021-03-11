Hong Kong Democratic Freedoms Restricted in New Chinese Voting Laws

China is tightening its control over the people’s ability to choose their leadership in Hong Kong.

The country has cracked down on freedoms in Hong Kong since antigovernment protests started back in 2019.

In its latest move, the Chinese National People’s Congress in Beijing voted in favor of new changes to voting laws.

The new laws restrict the city’s ability to freely elect their leaders. Only those with proven loyalty to China and the communist party can be elected.

The changes also reduce the percentage of officials elected by the people, giving the city less democratic power.