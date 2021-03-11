Crystal Mountain Debuts State’s First Pump Track with The Pumping Service

Crystal Mountain is already known as a top skiing destination and now they’ve added something that’s nowhere else in Michigan.

“The Pumping Service Pump Track at Crystal Mountain” is the state’s first pump track!

A pump track is a continuous circuit of snow rollers designed to be ridden by “pumping” your body up and down to generate momentum downhill.

Crystal Mountain teamed up with The Pumping Service to bring the track to guests. The Pumping Service is a family-owned business that does professional septic tank, holding tank, and grease trap pumping services. They have worked with the resort for over 20 years.

The pump track is designed for any age or level of skier to enjoy.

If you are looking to learn some tricks, Crystal Mountain can help you out there too!

They have several certified freestyle ski instructors that can help take your ski or snowboard game up a notch. The resort also has several terrain parks available for visitors to test their skills.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz and chief photojournalist Derrick Larr checked it all out! Watch the video above.

To learn more about Crystal Mountain, click here.