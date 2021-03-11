Crews Continue to Put Out Massive Mason County Wood Chip Fire

Crews are still working to fully put out a massive wood chip fire in Mason County.

Fire crews were called to a farm at the intersection of Decker and Morse Roads in Branch County Wednesday night at 9:35.

A massive wood chip pile was fully on fire with high winds causing small fires to spark across the road.

Branch Township Fire Chief Adam Abbott says the pile had actually caught fire last week due to spontaneous combustion. As the wood chips decompose, they create heat and at times that heat can create a fire.

The landowner had been managing the wood pile with farm equipment but when winds picked up Wednesday, the fire was literally fanned in to a full fire.

No buildings were damaged.

Crews expect to be on scene monitoring the wood chip pile for at least through Friday.