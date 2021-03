Crash South of Reed City Injures 3 People

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash south of Reed City Thursday morning.

Osceola County deputies responded to the crash around 7:30 a.m.

They say a red pickup truck didn’t stop at the stop sign on the intersection of Northland Drive and Meceola Road, hitting a green pickup truck headed north.

Three people were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.