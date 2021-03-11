COVID-19 Relief Bill Extends Protections for Pregnancy-Related Conditions

The coronavirus relief bill passed by the House could help women with pregnancy-related conditions.

Three in five women who died post-pregnancy had conditions that were considered preventable.

Deaths often happen weeks after giving birth, but research shows women can die from pregnancy-related conditions up to a year after.

Currently, states are required to provide Medicaid coverage for 60 days after a woman gives birth. The new provision allows that coverage to be extended for one year.

The extension is targeted to women with low to modest incomes.