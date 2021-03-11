Cooking Cream of Sweet Potato & Carrot Soup with Registered Dietician, Carol Bell

This time of year is perfect for those root vegetable soups especially since we are not quite into the growing season. Carol Bell, a registered dietician with Table Health in Traverse City walks us through a cream of sweet potato & carrot soup.

Check out the video to see the recipe from Carol. To connect with Table Health or to book a consultation with Carol Bell click here.

Here is the full recipe:

3 Large orange flesh sweet potatoes/yams

• 8 Large carrots (wash and rinse, we encourage you to keep the skins on, as they are the most nutrient-dense part of the vegetables)

• 1 quart oat or another type of nut milk

• 1 tbsp cumin

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• 1 tsp ground rosemary

• Fresh cracked pepper & salt to taste

• Water as needed for blending

Directions per Table Health:

Roast sweet potatoes/yams and carrots in the oven until tender for optimal flavor (low and slow). If roasted, simply cut the carrots and sweet potatoes in half, lengthwise and place them cut side down on a baking sheet with parchment paper. Bake at 375 until soft (45 min.). You can lightly oil the cut side, but it is not needed if you are using parchment paper. You can boil them if you are short on time or don’t have an oven. Blend all ingredients together (you’ll probably need to blend 3-4 batches depending on the size of your blender). Add a little of each spice in every batch you blend. If it’s too thick add in water as needed for the preferred consistency. You could also use more nut milk if you want a very creamy and rich soup. Once blended, pour into a soup pot to bring back to desired temperature before serving. Add toppings as desired (crispy chickpeas, black lentils, micro greens, cilantro, parsley and many others are examples of great toppings!)