M-68 in Cheboygan Back Open After Cars Rerouted for Crash

Cars are no longer being rerouted off M-68 in Cheboygan after a crash.

M-68 is back open between Resort Road to King Road to McMichael.

West M-68 in Tuscarora Township is also back open between Bowman Road and Rogers Road after it was closed for work on a downed electrical line.