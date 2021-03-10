US Buys Additional 100 Million J&J Vaccine Doses

President Biden announced that the U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

By the end of June, Johnson & Johnson is obligated to supply those doses, which would be delivered in the months following.

By the end of May, the U.S. will have enough doses of the three approved vaccines to cover all adults.

The extra vaccines would make sure to cover younger adults and children.

They would also help to fight against new virus variants and can be shared with ally countries once Americans are protected.