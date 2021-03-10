Suspended Newaygo High Student Who Brought Bomb to School Released From Hospital

Police say the 16-year-old student who set off an explosive device at Newaygo High has been released from the hospital.

The explosion went off in a classroom around 9 a.m. Monday morning. The teacher and four other students were also treated for injuries.

Police say the 16-year-old who brought the device was suspended from school pending a decision from the school board to expel him.

David Saylor was charged in connection to the explosion. He is the student’s father and is a habitual offender.