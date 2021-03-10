Schools, Businesses in the Middle of Political Battle, After Gov. Whitmer Vetoes Items in COVID Relief Bill

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed at least $2.4 billion dollars in COVID-19 relief spending Tuesday. However, vetoed nearly $650 million that was tied other aid in legislation that would have slowed her administration’s authority to order pandemic restrictions. Some of the items vetoed included federal funding for schools and small businesses.

“It’s frustrating because what we want to do is plan for the next school year,” says Rick Heitmeyer, superintendent of Baldwin Community Schools.

Throughout the last year, schools have had to adapt to different ways of safe learning.

That meant spending money not in the budget.

“Who would have ever tough that you would spend so much time thinking about how many masks to buy and how much sanitizer to buy and those kinds of things,” says Heitmeyer.

However, Gov. Whitmer vetoed about $840 million in federal k through 12 funding in the state’s COVID spending bill because the funding was tied to the governor giving up some pandemic powers.

“Every school in the state right now is planning for next year, trying to decide what things are going to look like and it’s helpful to know what the budget’s going to look like and what those supplementals might be,” says Heitmeyer.

Also vetoed…$405 million in state-funded grants to pandemic-affected businesses.

Miranda Grunow, director of membership at Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, says, “Any support that and resources that businesses can get right now; they are appreciative for. Money is a huge factor, restaurants have had to close down and throw away thousands of dollars in produce, a couple times over.”

Now schools and small businesses feel like they’re in the middle of a political battle…

As Democrats and Republicans disagree on who should have the authority to order pandemic restrictions… local health departments or the state.

“I do think, in my personal opinion, that it could help because each area is different and your populations are different, the amount of places that you can go are different, so it would be helpful to look at it individually,” says Gunrow.

With both school and business leaders hoping for a little consistency in turbulent times.

Heitmeyer says, “If the metrics tell us we need to back off and do remote learning for a period of three weeks than there’s metrics that guide that and it’s not somebody’s gut feeling.”