Reflecting on How COVID-19 has Changed Lives from a Year Ago

From nurses, to spa workers, to yoga teachers, everyone has had to deal with serious changes to their lives this past year.

They’ve had to sacrifice gathering with friends and loved ones trying to stay safe from COVID-19. “I would say the hardest part is just the lack of gathering or feeling ok or second guessing of should I hug my grandma when I see her or should I not,” said Ellie Esford, a yoga teacher. “So just kind of not knowing what’s wrong and what’s right and just that confusion and gray space that I feel like a lot of us are left in.”

McLaren Nurse, Emily Milanowski, said it’s been tough for everyone in the healthcare industry. “I’ve been training new nurses even throughout this and they’re like ‘is this what it’s always like?’ No not even close,” she said. “This has been an unbelievably stressful year for anyone in the medical field and trying to train new people during this, it’s been a lot.”

Many have had to go on unemployment, including Spa Worker Laura Byard. “We actually had to close down for, I think it was 13 weeks, so not having a job was definitely stressful,” she said. It’s been a long journey but things are starting to look up. “It feels like yesterday we were told ‘oh we’re gonna go home for two weeks wait this out and then we’ll be back at the salon and everything will be back to normal,’ and that’s definitely not what happened but I’m just glad that we’re kind of back to normal with some precautions,” she said.