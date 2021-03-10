Pro MMA Fighter Charged for Deadly Crash in Crawford Co.

A professional MMA and bare knuckle fighter has been charged for a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Crawford County.

State police say Sheena Brandenburg hit a motorcyclist from behind around 1 a.m. in August and drove away.

The rider, Grayling resident Troy Lambert, died of his injuries.

Both Brandenburg and Lambert were at a local tavern before the crash.

Brandenburg, a 37-year-old Gaylord resident, has had a warrant out for her arrest since October.

Police received a tip in November that she was living in Missouri. She was arrested by local law enforcement and extradited back to Michigan for her arraignment on March 8.

Brandenburg is charged with reckless driving and failing to stop at the scene of a deadly accident. Her bond is set at $250,000.