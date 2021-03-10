Polarizing George Floyd Murder Case Makes Jury Selection Difficult

Jury selection continues Wednesday in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Three jurors were chosen on Tuesday. Eleven more still need to be selected.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

State and defense attorneys grilled the jurors with questions about the case.

Several potential jurors were dismissed, admitting that they would not be able to set aside their strong views. Video of Floyd’s death was widely viewed by the public, and several protests against police killings followed.

An appellate court may halt the trial if a third-degree murder charge is added against Chauvin. The trial will continue until that ruling.