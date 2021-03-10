Northern Michigan Sex Crimes Cases Show Dangers Teens, Young Children, Face on Social Media, Internet

Some recent sex crimes cases in northern Michigan show just how dangerous social media and the internet can be for teens and young children.

We told you about the disturbing case involving a Harrison man Tuesday.

Investigators say Nathaniel Tessner began an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old over social media.

The sex crimes cases against two northern Michigan men, Nathaniel Tessner and Michael Clune both share a similar, common, and troubling link.

Investigators say both men used social media apps like Kik, WhatsApp and Grindr to target underage children and begin an inappropriate relationship.

“I think a lot of it for the predator is the fact that they’re able to make contact all over the country with kids and kids don’t realize who’s on the other end of that phone. They don’t understand it or I’m the other end of that computer and the predators know that,” said Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory.

Clare Police Chief brain Gregory says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to more teens and children online, opening the door for more of these situations.

“We know it’s going on, and departments much larger than ours have people that are assigned, daily, that’s all they do, they’re on social media looking for these predators and theirs ways to spot them. If you’re on social media, as much as you think you can, you can’t hide,” said Gregory.

And Chief Gregory says that’s why it’s critical parents keep a close eye on what their kids are doing online.

“There are actually apps out there now for parents that will tell them what’s going on with their kids phones while they’re doing it. As a parent, or a grandparent, don’t feel like you’re intruding on your child’s life. Don’t feel like you’re going behind their back. What you’re doing may save them from something they have no clue what they’re getting into,” said Gregory.