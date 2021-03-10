Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center Offers SANE Exams for Sexual Assault Survivors

The Northern Michigan Children’s Assessment Center (NMCAC) offers resources for anyone who has experienced sexual assault.

While their focus is mainly on children and what they have witnessed or experienced, the center also provides help for men and women of any age with an exam called “SANE” or Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner.

This is the same exam that would be performed at an emergency room to collect evidence after an assault and start the healing process for the survivor.

“When we provide services here, all of our nurses and advocates are trauma informed,” said NMCAC Medical Coordinator Jennifer Lewis. “It’s a much more comfortable private and confidential setting.”

Lewis said the SANE exams at the center provide a different option for those in need.

“There’s always an advocate available for the victim that can provide crisis intervention, one on one support, set them up with any resources that they may need whether it be shelter food, gas cards, setting them up with counseling,” said Lewis. “Anything that they would need to help them feel more safe and secure.”

The SANE exams at NMCAC also provide flexibility for victims who may not know how they want to proceed legally.

“If at that time they’re not sure if they even want to go through with an investigation, they can receive all of our services without contacting law enforcement,” said Lewis.

NMCAC received funding for SANE nurses, and to offer the program, in 2017.

“It started because of the need that the community had,” said NMCAC Executive Director Rebecca Yuncker. “We were hearing from our partners, law enforcement, prosecutors, that they really needed a place to send their victims who were disclosing an assault happened.”

Yunker said they’re averaging three cases a month, which is why she wants to get the word out about their program.

“I really don’t think a lot of people know that we’re here,” she said. “There’s a lot of survivors out there that aren’t getting the help that they need and don’t know that the services are available.”