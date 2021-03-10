MTM On The Road: Find Creative, Local Art at HANNI Gallery in Harbor Springs

Different artisans have different styles.

You can see a wide range of creative and unique styles of art at HANNI Gallery in downtown Harbor Springs.

The gallery is filled with work from local artisans.

You can find handmade jewelry, pottery, paintings and so much more.

The artisans there are always adding new work to the shop so even if you’ve stopped in before, you might want to check it out again.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking with some of the artisans about their work and showing us how they do it.