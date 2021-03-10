Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam Trail Provides Space, Activities Perfect for Social Distancing

It’s now been one year since COVID-19 completely changed our way of life.

Are you running out of ideas for safe, socially-distanced activities?

Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam Trail is the perfect spot for a pandemic adventure on a bike or for a hike!

The trail first opened for use last year and is already being viewed as a significant regional asset and unique trail system that attracts outdoor enthusiasts from all over the globe.

Once completed, the 47-mile trail will run through both Mecosta and Newaygo counties. Right now, about 13 miles of the trail is complete with more construction planned in the near future.

To learn more about Michigan’s Dragon at Hardy Dam Trail, click here.

To make a donation to help continue the trail, click here.