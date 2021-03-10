Michigan Health Officials Report 2,316 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 2,316 new cases of the coronavirus and 7 additional COVID-19 deaths.

In total, Michigan has reached 601,284 cases and 15,706 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recoveries number 549,881 as of March 5. The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

