Mecosta Co. Sheriff Seeks Suspects for Breaking into Home

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering.

Deputies say a watchful neighbor witnessed three people around a Millbrook Township home Wednesday morning.

A witness described the thieves as two white men and a white woman.

One of the men had long blond hair. The other was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

They took off north in a green dodge caravan.

Deputies say they stole more than $600 between the victim’s vehicle and house, both of which were unlocked.

They say some items were moved around but not taken.

Deputies believe they have a finger prints, but if you know anything about this, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.