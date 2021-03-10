Mecosta Co. Sheriff Seeks Suspects for Breaking into Home
The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering.
Deputies say a watchful neighbor witnessed three people around a Millbrook Township home Wednesday morning.
A witness described the thieves as two white men and a white woman.
One of the men had long blond hair. The other was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
They took off north in a green dodge caravan.
Deputies say they stole more than $600 between the victim’s vehicle and house, both of which were unlocked.
They say some items were moved around but not taken.
Deputies believe they have a finger prints, but if you know anything about this, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.