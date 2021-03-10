March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Organizations around the country are raising awareness that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Gambling in Michigan has seen an increase since it was going through online casinos were legalized, and many addiction specialists expect an increase in cases. Some worry the convenience of depositing funds through your phone or computer is too tempting.

Addiction Counselor Naomi Casement said those who become addicted usually have other problems they’re dealing with as well. “Nobody sets out to be addicted with anything,” she said. “They don’t wake up in the morning and say ‘hey I want to be an addict’. It’s usually trying to find comfort, some excitement of some sort, if they’re lonely or if they just don’t have great coping skills.”

Casement said another problem is when people don’t want to reach out for help. “People are really feeling a lot of shame when they get into that dilemma and then they don’t reach out for help until it’s really too late and there’s good people out there ready to support.”

Casement added there is support out there and anyone struggling with addiction should reach out to the Michigan Gambling Helpline at 1-800-270-7117.