Lake County Deputies Continue Investigation Into Baldwin Gas Station Robbery

The search continues in Lake County for the man deputies say robbed a Baldwin gas station early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the man they’re looking for got away with cash and cigarettes.

It happened at the Shell EZ Mart at the intersection of U.S 10 and M-37 around 4:30.

That’s right across the street from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff says a man went in, grabbed the clerk and put some kind of object against her back.

The sheriff says they are looking for a black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black and white windbreaker pants, black shoes and a light colored medical style facemask.

“Currently we’re processing the scene for evidence and we are following up, doing some investigation on some information we’ve received. Anytime the public hears of any information, or tips, or rumors, we ask that they call us and help us with this investigation, and try to find out who’s responsible for this,” said Undersheriff Wesley Bierling.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

If you have any information, call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 745-2712.