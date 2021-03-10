Kia Recalls Cars That Could Catch on Fire

3-10-2021 NOON KIA RECALLS CARS VO.m2t.00_00_36_16.Still001

3-10-2021 NOON KIA RECALLS CARS VO.m2t.00_00_27_00.Still002

There’s a recall for nearly 360,000 Kia SUV’s and Sedans.

The company says the cars could catch on fire.

The recall applies to many Sportages made between 2017 and 2021 and Cadenzas made between 2017 and 2019.

There’s a risk that some of the electronics under the hood could short circuit, resulting in overheating and a fire.

If you have one of these cars, many owners will be notified by mail starting in April. Kia says customers will not be charged for repairs.

Until repairs can be made, owners are advised to not park the cars in garages or near homes and other structures.

Owners could see warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens, including tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other lights. They might also see smoke or smell something burning.